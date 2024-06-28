Delhi deluge: Monsoon's record-breaking rainfall leaves city in chaos

The heaviest rainfall in Delhi in 88 years caused widespread chaos Friday, resulting in five deaths due to rain-related incidents. Streets were flooded, leading to traffic disruptions, power cuts, and significant property damage across the city. Rescuers worked tirelessly as key tunnels and underpasses were closed, and residents faced a flood-like scenario.

The heavy downpour began around 3 am, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 228.1 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday. This exceeded the June average of 74.1 mm, breaking records dating back to 1936.

Flight operations were halted at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 after a canopy collapse, drowning incidents were reported from Rohini and New Usmanpur, and critical waterlogging hit areas like Lutyens' Delhi. Emergency measures, including the setup of control rooms and deployment of rescue teams, were put into action to mitigate the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)