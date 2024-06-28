Left Menu

Delhi deluge: Monsoon's record-breaking rainfall leaves city in chaos

The heaviest rainfall in Delhi in 88 years caused widespread chaos Friday, resulting in five deaths due to rain-related incidents. The downpour led to severe flooding, traffic disruptions, power cuts, and property damage across the city. Authorities and rescue teams were deployed to handle the situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:33 IST
Delhi deluge: Monsoon's record-breaking rainfall leaves city in chaos
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The heaviest rainfall in Delhi in 88 years caused widespread chaos Friday, resulting in five deaths due to rain-related incidents. Streets were flooded, leading to traffic disruptions, power cuts, and significant property damage across the city. Rescuers worked tirelessly as key tunnels and underpasses were closed, and residents faced a flood-like scenario.

The heavy downpour began around 3 am, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 228.1 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday. This exceeded the June average of 74.1 mm, breaking records dating back to 1936.

Flight operations were halted at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 after a canopy collapse, drowning incidents were reported from Rohini and New Usmanpur, and critical waterlogging hit areas like Lutyens' Delhi. Emergency measures, including the setup of control rooms and deployment of rescue teams, were put into action to mitigate the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024