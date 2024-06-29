Record Rainfall in Delhi: Heaviest Downpour in 88 Years Causes Devastation

Delhi is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), following a record-breaking monsoon that brought the heaviest downpour in 88 years.

The IMD has placed the city under an 'orange' alert for the next four days, warning of continued heavy rain. Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected throughout the week, with the most intense rain predicted for Sunday and Monday.

On Friday, Delhi experienced 228.1 mm of rainfall, the highest recorded in June since 1936, resulting in significant damage including the collapse of part of Terminal-1 at Delhi airport. The deluge caused fatalities and substantial disruption, with flooding reported in multiple areas of the city.

