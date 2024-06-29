Record Rainfall in Delhi: Heaviest Downpour in 88 Years Causes Devastation
Delhi is experiencing heavy rainfall, the most severe in 88 years, causing significant disruption. The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting further heavy rainfall over the next few days. The downpour has already resulted in casualties and infrastructural damage, including the collapse of part of Delhi airport's Terminal-1.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), following a record-breaking monsoon that brought the heaviest downpour in 88 years.
The IMD has placed the city under an 'orange' alert for the next four days, warning of continued heavy rain. Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected throughout the week, with the most intense rain predicted for Sunday and Monday.
On Friday, Delhi experienced 228.1 mm of rainfall, the highest recorded in June since 1936, resulting in significant damage including the collapse of part of Terminal-1 at Delhi airport. The deluge caused fatalities and substantial disruption, with flooding reported in multiple areas of the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- rainfall
- monsoon
- weather
- IMD
- orange alert
- flooding
- casualties
- Terminal-1 collapse
- record rain
ALSO READ
South Florida Faces Record Rainfall and Flooding Crisis
UP's Prayagraj records 46.9 degrees Celsius, highest in India on Friday: IMD
Gujarat: Rain lashes parts of Porbandar city, IMD issues alerts for different areas across country
North East India to be battered by heavy rains on Monday, Tuesday; IMD issues orange alert
After early arrival on Jun 11, monsoon fails to progress in Gujarat in last 4 days: IMD