Fierce Balkans Storm Unleashes Devastation: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Impacted

A powerful storm has ravaged countries in the western Balkans, causing fatalities, extensive property damage, and flooding. Originating in Slovenia, it moved through Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, and Montenegro, with significant economic and infrastructural impacts. Experts highlight human-induced climate change as a factor behind such extreme weather events.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Serbia

A powerful storm has ravaged the western Balkans, bringing destruction in its wake. The tempest, which began in Slovenia and moved east, has resulted in two fatalities and widespread property damage. Authorities report crippling effects on infrastructure across Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, and Montenegro, with scenes of uprooted trees and flooded streets.

The storm hit Montenegro hard, with a worker dying at a construction site in Canj and another fatality from a lightning strike in Lustica. In Bar harbor, construction cranes were toppled, and streets became rivers of debris.

Experts emphasize that human-induced climate change is driving the frequency and severity of such weather patterns. In the wake of the storm, emergency teams across the region worked tirelessly, with Slovenian authorities responding to dozens of calls and Croatian firefighters battling fires triggered by lightning strikes. The catastrophic event underscores the urgent need for robust infrastructure to withstand emerging climate challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

