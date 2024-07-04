Left Menu

Railway Ministry's Thane-Mulund Station Project to Save Rs 185 Crore for TMC

The Railway Ministry has announced plans to develop the circulation area at a proposed railway station between Thane and Mulund, potentially saving Thane Municipal Corporation around Rs 185 crore. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the decision, aligning with the Union government's 'Smart City Mission'. TMC will handle works outside the circulation area.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:32 IST
Railway Ministry's Thane-Mulund Station Project to Save Rs 185 Crore for TMC
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has taken a significant step towards urban development by committing to developing the circulation area at the proposed railway station between Thane and Mulund. Officials confirmed on Thursday that this initiative aims to save up to Rs 185 crore for the local civic body.

This commitment was made public by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a meeting attended by MPs Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan) and Naresh Mhaske (Thane) in Delhi. The Ministry's decision aligns with the Union government's 'Smart City Mission', which aims to modernize urban infrastructure across India.

The Ministry of Railways will undertake all construction within the station's circulation area and funds will be provided for this purpose. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will focus on works outside the circulation area, including the development of decks and ramps. Additionally, the requirement for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the railways for external works has been waived, further streamlining the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024