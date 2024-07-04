Railway Ministry's Thane-Mulund Station Project to Save Rs 185 Crore for TMC

The Railway Ministry has taken a significant step towards urban development by committing to developing the circulation area at the proposed railway station between Thane and Mulund. Officials confirmed on Thursday that this initiative aims to save up to Rs 185 crore for the local civic body.

This commitment was made public by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a meeting attended by MPs Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan) and Naresh Mhaske (Thane) in Delhi. The Ministry's decision aligns with the Union government's 'Smart City Mission', which aims to modernize urban infrastructure across India.

The Ministry of Railways will undertake all construction within the station's circulation area and funds will be provided for this purpose. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will focus on works outside the circulation area, including the development of decks and ramps. Additionally, the requirement for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the railways for external works has been waived, further streamlining the process.

