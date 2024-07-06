India Under Water: Heavy Rain Causes Havoc Across Multiple States

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc across vast regions of North India, with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Assam facing significant disruptions on Friday. Major rivers in Assam are flowing above the danger mark, impacting nearly 24 lakh people.

In response to the escalating flood crisis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited several flood-hit areas in Dibrugarh, one of the 30 worst-affected districts. The state is enduring its worst deluge in recent years, with 77 wild animals perishing in Kaziranga National Park due to floods.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Uttarakhand have led to numerous landslides, blocking key roads, including the national highway to Badrinath. In Himachal Pradesh, 64 roads have been closed due to torrential rains, and moderate flash flood risks are anticipated in the coming hours.