Rescue Efforts Intensify After Dongting Lake Dike Breach in China
Rescue personnel began sealing a dike breach at Dongting Lake in Hunan province, the second largest freshwater lake in China. Heavy rainfall caused water levels to rise dramatically, leading to the breach. Over 5,700 residents were relocated and more than 2,300 rescue personnel worked on constructing a second line of defense.
On Saturday afternoon, rescue personnel initiated operations to seal a breached dike at China's second-largest freshwater lake, Dongting Lake, following the stabilization of water levels on both sides. The breach, which occurred a day earlier, affected a 226-meter (740-foot) stretch in Hunan province and necessitated the relocation of 5,700 residents, according to China Central Television.
More than 2,300 rescue workers were tasked with creating a secondary barrier, with footage showing excavators stacking boulders and trucks resupplying the efforts. Fortunately, no casualties had been reported by early Saturday.
Previous footage depicted a deluge surging through the dike, toppling lorries and submerging homes and fields. The Ministry of Water Resources announced inspections of dikes at Poyang Lake and embankments along the lower Yangtze River in response. Earlier in the week, heavy rainfall had swollen the Miluo River in Pingjiang county to its highest level in 70 years, prompting local authorities to activate the highest emergency response. State media documented widespread flooding and rescue operations in affected towns.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversies and Calamities: Kejriwal's Bail, Assam Floods, and More
Historic Floods Devastate Guangdong: 47 Dead Amid Torrential Downpours
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Swift Action for Assam Flood Relief
Global Turbulence: Floods, Conflicts, and Geopolitical Tensions
Congress Slams BJP Amid Grim Flood Scenario in Assam