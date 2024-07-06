Rescue Efforts Intensify After Dongting Lake Dike Breach in China

On Saturday afternoon, rescue personnel initiated operations to seal a breached dike at China's second-largest freshwater lake, Dongting Lake, following the stabilization of water levels on both sides. The breach, which occurred a day earlier, affected a 226-meter (740-foot) stretch in Hunan province and necessitated the relocation of 5,700 residents, according to China Central Television.

More than 2,300 rescue workers were tasked with creating a secondary barrier, with footage showing excavators stacking boulders and trucks resupplying the efforts. Fortunately, no casualties had been reported by early Saturday.

Previous footage depicted a deluge surging through the dike, toppling lorries and submerging homes and fields. The Ministry of Water Resources announced inspections of dikes at Poyang Lake and embankments along the lower Yangtze River in response. Earlier in the week, heavy rainfall had swollen the Miluo River in Pingjiang county to its highest level in 70 years, prompting local authorities to activate the highest emergency response. State media documented widespread flooding and rescue operations in affected towns.

