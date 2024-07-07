Left Menu

Chardham Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Forecasts in Uttarakhand

The Chardham Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to forecasts of heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on July 7-8. This move aims to ensure pilgrim safety amid landslides and flooding in the region. Pilgrims are advised to halt journeys until weather conditions improve.

Updated: 07-07-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:19 IST
The Chardham Yatra was temporarily halted on Sunday following weather department warnings of heavy to very heavy rain in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand on July 7-8. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the suspension for pilgrim safety.

Pandey urged devotees not to proceed with the pilgrimage beyond Rishikesh on July 7, advising those en route to wait until weather conditions ameliorate. Heavy rains have already caused landslides, blocking the Badrinath highway at several points.

Tragically, two pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives on Saturday due to falling boulders during a landslide near Chatwapeepal in Chamoli district. The region's rivers, including the Alaknanda, are also near danger levels due to incessant rains.

