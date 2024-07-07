Chardham Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Forecasts in Uttarakhand

The Chardham Yatra was temporarily halted on Sunday following weather department warnings of heavy to very heavy rain in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand on July 7-8. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the suspension for pilgrim safety.

Pandey urged devotees not to proceed with the pilgrimage beyond Rishikesh on July 7, advising those en route to wait until weather conditions ameliorate. Heavy rains have already caused landslides, blocking the Badrinath highway at several points.

Tragically, two pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives on Saturday due to falling boulders during a landslide near Chatwapeepal in Chamoli district. The region's rivers, including the Alaknanda, are also near danger levels due to incessant rains.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)