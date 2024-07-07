Left Menu

Unveiling the Past: Ancient Discoveries and Modern Technology in Science

Recent archaeological endeavors have unearthed a 4,000-year-old temple in Peru and a marble statue of Hermes in Bulgaria. In parallel, technology is reshaping football, as seen in Slovenia’s recent Euro 2024 match against Portugal, which utilized holograms, AI, and big data to enhance the sport.

Updated: 07-07-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Recent strides in archaeology have led to the discovery of a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple in the deserts of northern Peru. Unearthed by archeologists in the Lambayeque region, the site also revealed skeletal remains perceived to be offerings for ancient rituals.

In another significant find, Bulgarian archaeologists recovered a remarkably preserved marble statue of the Greek god Hermes from an ancient Roman sewer in Heraclea Sintica, near the Greek border. The statue stands at an impressive 6.8 feet tall, adding a valuable piece to the understanding of historical artifacts in the region.

Meanwhile, the world of football is increasingly leveraging modern technology, with holograms, AI, and big data taking center stage. Such advancements came to the fore during Slovenia's Euro 2024 clash with Portugal, optimizing game performance through real-time data and smart analysis.

