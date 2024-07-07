Unveiling the Past: Ancient Discoveries and Modern Technology in Science
Recent archaeological endeavors have unearthed a 4,000-year-old temple in Peru and a marble statue of Hermes in Bulgaria. In parallel, technology is reshaping football, as seen in Slovenia’s recent Euro 2024 match against Portugal, which utilized holograms, AI, and big data to enhance the sport.
Recent strides in archaeology have led to the discovery of a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple in the deserts of northern Peru. Unearthed by archeologists in the Lambayeque region, the site also revealed skeletal remains perceived to be offerings for ancient rituals.
In another significant find, Bulgarian archaeologists recovered a remarkably preserved marble statue of the Greek god Hermes from an ancient Roman sewer in Heraclea Sintica, near the Greek border. The statue stands at an impressive 6.8 feet tall, adding a valuable piece to the understanding of historical artifacts in the region.
Meanwhile, the world of football is increasingly leveraging modern technology, with holograms, AI, and big data taking center stage. Such advancements came to the fore during Slovenia's Euro 2024 clash with Portugal, optimizing game performance through real-time data and smart analysis.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- archeology
- ancient temple
- Peru
- Bulgaria
- statue
- Hermes
- football
- technology
- holograms
- AI
ALSO READ
Football Icon Alan Hansen Released from Hospital to Recover at Home
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez believes pitch invading 'should not happen' in football games
Hermes Unveils Breezy Summer 2025 Collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week
Lionel Messi turns 37: Staggering records, accomplishments of Argentinean football legend
Key Highlights from Asian Football This Week