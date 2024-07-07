Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Amid Torrential Rains in Maharashtra

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued 49 individuals from a water-logged resort in Thane and 16 villagers from Palghar, Maharashtra, following heavy rains. Utilizing boats and life jackets, emergency teams ensured the safety of residents who were stranded due to flooding exacerbated by rising water levels in nearby dams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Palghar | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a daring rescue operation in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts on Sunday amid heavy rains. Officials confirmed that 49 people were saved from a deluge at a resort in Thane's Shahpur area.

NDRF teams, equipped with boats and life jackets, swiftly responded to the emergency. In another heroic effort, 16 villagers in Palghar were rescued in the afternoon. District disaster management chief Vivekanand Kadam reported that rising water levels in the Tansa dam stranded these villagers while working on their farms.

The rescue mission, involving both NDRF and local firefighters, commenced around 12.30 pm. Within two hours, all stranded individuals, including eight women, were brought to safety. The NDRF has been strategically deploying teams across Mumbai and its surrounding areas as part of monsoon preparedness, ensuring prompt response to such emergencies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

