Floods Ravage Assam: Death Toll Climbs, Relief Efforts Intensify
Eight more deaths were reported in Assam due to worsening floods, bringing this year's toll to 78. The disaster has affected over 22 lakh people across 28 districts, with Dhubri being the worst-hit. Relief camps and distribution centers are operational, supporting thousands. Rescue operations continue statewide.
In Assam, the flood situation remained dire on Sunday as eight more lives were lost, according to an official bulletin.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported fatalities from Dhubri, Nalbari, Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, and Sivsagar. This year's death toll has reached 78 due to floods, landslides, and storms. The catastrophe has impacted 22,74,289 people across 3,446 villages in 28 districts, with Dhubri being the worst-affected, sheltering 7,54,791 affected residents.
Relief efforts are ongoing with 269 camps accommodating 53,689 people and 361 distribution centers serving essentials to over 3 lakh individuals. Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Burhidihing, are flowing above the danger mark. Multiple agencies are involved in rescue operations, deploying 171 boats to save lives and livestock. Infrastructure damage across the state continues to be reported.
