Delhi Government's New Drain Project to Combat Kirari Waterlogging

The Delhi government plans to construct a 4.5 km drain between Najafgarh Supplementary Drain and Mundka Haat Railway Station to address waterlogging issues in Kirari. The project will connect smaller local drains, speeding up rainwater drainage. PWD will sign an MoU with Indian Railways for this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:37 IST
The Delhi government has announced the construction of a 4.5 km long drain to address the recurring issue of waterlogging in the Kirari area. This new infrastructure will connect the Najafgarh Supplementary Drain and Mundka Haat Railway Station, seamlessly integrating with smaller local drains to expedite rainwater drainage.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will soon formalize this project by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways. According to the official statement, the heavy rainfall has consistently led to overflowing drains and severe waterlogging, disrupting daily life for residents.

PWD Minister Atishi has sanctioned the proposal, marking a significant step towards resolving the perennial waterlogging problem in Kirari. The 4.5 km drain will be strategically constructed along the railway line, ensuring efficient rainwater management during heavy downpours.

