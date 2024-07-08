Emergency Evacuations in Hunan Amid Dongting Lake Dike Breach

China evacuated at least 7,000 people after a dike breach at Dongting Lake in Hunan province, state media reported. The breach caused severe flooding in the country's second-largest freshwater lake.

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with thousands of firefighters, hydrologists, volunteers, and police working tirelessly. Five satellites are providing real-time monitoring to aid the rescue operations.

Relief teams face a new challenge as an embankment, seen as the second line of defense, is under threat. Efforts to close the 226-meter breach are ongoing, with 138.5 meters already sealed. The breach is expected to be fully closed by Tuesday noon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)