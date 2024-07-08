Left Menu

Emergency Evacuations in Hunan Amid Dongting Lake Dike Breach

China evacuated over 7,000 people due to a dike breach at Dongting Lake, Hunan province. Five satellites are monitoring the flooding. Rescue teams are working to close the breach and protect an embankment under threat. The breach is expected to be sealed by Tuesday noon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:26 IST
China evacuated at least 7,000 people after a dike breach at Dongting Lake in Hunan province, state media reported. The breach caused severe flooding in the country's second-largest freshwater lake.

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with thousands of firefighters, hydrologists, volunteers, and police working tirelessly. Five satellites are providing real-time monitoring to aid the rescue operations.

Relief teams face a new challenge as an embankment, seen as the second line of defense, is under threat. Efforts to close the 226-meter breach are ongoing, with 138.5 meters already sealed. The breach is expected to be fully closed by Tuesday noon.

