Prime Minister Modi Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to Combat Climate Change

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, emphasizing an environment-friendly lifestyle worldwide. This initiative aims to plant 5.50 crore saplings across Madhya Pradesh, with 51 lakh planted in Indore. The drive will conclude on July 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:45 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aims to promote an environmentally-friendly lifestyle globally, amidst the ongoing battle against climate change.

Birla highlighted that the plantation drive has evolved into a nationwide people's movement. He personally planted a sapling at the Border Security Force premises in Indore's Bijasan area as part of the campaign.

Birla noted, 'The world is currently facing climate change challenges. To tackle these, Prime Minister Modi has introduced the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, urging a shift to an environment-friendly lifestyle.' This theme was reinforced at the G20 Speakers' Summit in New Delhi last year, where global leaders resolved to transform this initiative into a people's movement. Indore, India's cleanest city, plans to plant 51 lakh saplings, potentially becoming the greenest city soon.

According to officials, 5.50 crore saplings will be planted across Madhya Pradesh, with 51 lakh designated for Indore. The campaign, launched on World Environment Day, will culminate on July 14.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

