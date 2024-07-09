New Evidence Presented by SBU: Children's Hospital Hit by Russian Missile
The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) revealed new evidence indicating the direct hit on Kyiv's main children's hospital by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. Images of a missile engine fragment were shared, and analysis confirmed a direct strike.
The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) unveiled new evidence on Tuesday, asserting that Kyiv's main children's hospital was directly struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
According to the SBU on Telegram, experts have confirmed that the strike was unequivocally direct.
Photos of a missile engine fragment discovered at the impact site were shared by the SBU, along with an analysis confirming the missile's trajectory and the nature of the damage.
