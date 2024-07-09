Left Menu

New Evidence Presented by SBU: Children's Hospital Hit by Russian Missile

The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) revealed new evidence indicating the direct hit on Kyiv's main children's hospital by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. Images of a missile engine fragment were shared, and analysis confirmed a direct strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) unveiled new evidence on Tuesday, asserting that Kyiv's main children's hospital was directly struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

According to the SBU on Telegram, experts have confirmed that the strike was unequivocally direct.

Photos of a missile engine fragment discovered at the impact site were shared by the SBU, along with an analysis confirming the missile's trajectory and the nature of the damage.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

