New Evidence Presented by SBU: Children's Hospital Hit by Russian Missile

The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) unveiled new evidence on Tuesday, asserting that Kyiv's main children's hospital was directly struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

According to the SBU on Telegram, experts have confirmed that the strike was unequivocally direct.

Photos of a missile engine fragment discovered at the impact site were shared by the SBU, along with an analysis confirming the missile's trajectory and the nature of the damage.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)