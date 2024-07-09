Left Menu

KBC Global Expands Horizons with Major Real Estate and Infrastructure Projects

KBC Global Ltd, a leading player in real estate and construction, has delivered over 100 residential and commercial units in Nashik, Maharashtra. The company has appointed a new CEO and secured a $20 million infrastructure contract in Africa through its subsidiary. Future expansion plans are expected both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:36 IST
KBC Global Expands Horizons with Major Real Estate and Infrastructure Projects
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

KBC Global Ltd, formerly known as Karda Construction Limited, has made significant strides by handing over possession for more than 100 residential and commercial units in Nashik, Maharashtra. This milestone includes 76 units from the Hari Kunj Mayflower Project and 19 units from the Hari Krishna Phase IV project.

The company appointed Mr. Muthusubramanian Hariharan as Executive Director and CEO, effective from July 9, 2024. Additionally, KBC Global has secured a subcontract worth $20 million from CRJE Ltd, marking its entry into Africa's infrastructure development through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Karda International Infrastructure Ltd.

KBC Global's Board approved the transformation of 60 bonds into equity shares and revealed strategic plans for expansive growth both domestically and internationally. Noteworthy projects include Hari Gokuldham, Hari Nakshtra-ll Eastext Township, and Hari Sanskruti ll. Government initiatives and infrastructure megaprojects are driving growth in the real estate sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024