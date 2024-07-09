KBC Global Expands Horizons with Major Real Estate and Infrastructure Projects

KBC Global Ltd, formerly known as Karda Construction Limited, has made significant strides by handing over possession for more than 100 residential and commercial units in Nashik, Maharashtra. This milestone includes 76 units from the Hari Kunj Mayflower Project and 19 units from the Hari Krishna Phase IV project.

The company appointed Mr. Muthusubramanian Hariharan as Executive Director and CEO, effective from July 9, 2024. Additionally, KBC Global has secured a subcontract worth $20 million from CRJE Ltd, marking its entry into Africa's infrastructure development through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Karda International Infrastructure Ltd.

KBC Global's Board approved the transformation of 60 bonds into equity shares and revealed strategic plans for expansive growth both domestically and internationally. Noteworthy projects include Hari Gokuldham, Hari Nakshtra-ll Eastext Township, and Hari Sanskruti ll. Government initiatives and infrastructure megaprojects are driving growth in the real estate sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)