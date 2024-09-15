Left Menu

Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca with Mass Flight Cancellations

Shanghai's airports are cancelling hundreds of flights and implementing travel restrictions as Typhoon Bebinca approaches, expected to make landfall on Monday. State media reports that 377,000 residents have been evacuated. Nearby Zhoushan also sees early shutdowns and halted public transportation. Storm winds may reach 151 kph and heavy rainfall is anticipated.

Updated: 15-09-2024 20:50 IST
Shanghai's airports are on high alert as Typhoon Bebinca nears, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. Airport officials confirmed that flights scheduled past 8 pm local time from both Hongqiao and Pudong airports would be affected, totaling over 600 cancellations.

City authorities have announced travel suspensions on key bridges and restricted movement on various highways. Typhoon Bebinca, currently a few hundred kilometres from the coast, is projected to unleash winds of up to 151 kph (94 mph) by Sunday night, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

State media informs that 377,000 individuals have already been evacuated from Shanghai. In the nearby city of Zhoushan, early closures of restaurants, supermarkets, and shops have been reported, alongside the halting of public transportation services. The storm is expected to deliver up to 10 inches (25.4 centimetres) of rain to the most affected eastern coastal areas.

