Devastating House Collapse in Meerut: Tragedy Strikes Zakir Nagar
A three-storey house collapse in Meerut's Zakir Nagar has claimed 10 lives. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with financial aid promised to affected families. Senior officials are overseeing rescue operations, and there are calls for proper compensation and assistance for the victims.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck the Zakir Nagar area of Meerut when a three-storey house collapsed, resulting in the death of 10 individuals. Rescue operations are still underway, with authorities working tirelessly to locate and assist survivors.
District Magistrate Deepak Meena has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh per deceased and Rs 1.20 lakh for the completely damaged house from the natural calamity fund. Additionally, aid will be extended to families for any animals lost in the incident.
Prominent political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, have expressed their condolences and urged the government to provide adequate compensation to the impacted families. Senior officials and rescue teams, including the NDRF and fire brigade, are actively engaged in rescue efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
