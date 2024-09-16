Showcasing Panchayati Raj's Water Management Prowess at India Water Week

The Union Panchayati Raj ministry will showcase India's best practices in water management from various gram panchayats during India Water Week, scheduled from September 17-20 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The event's theme, 'Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management,' underscores the ministry's commitment to sustainable water practices in rural India.

The Panchayati Raj ministry has been actively promoting 'water-sufficient villages' as part of its Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs). This involves creating targeted panchayat development plans by pooling resources for effective water management, including conservation, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge.

Showcase highlights include practical and innovative water management solutions such as Uttarakhand's Kothar gram panchayat's mountain base water tank and Manipur's Keinou gram panchayat's Water ATM kiosks. The exhibition will also feature community-driven efforts in water management from panchayats in Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)