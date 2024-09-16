Left Menu

Showcasing Panchayati Raj's Water Management Prowess at India Water Week

The Union Panchayati Raj ministry will feature exemplary water management practices from gram panchayats at the eighth edition of India Water Week in Delhi, focusing on the theme 'Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management.' This effort aligns with the ministry's goal of sustainable water practices in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:52 IST
Showcasing Panchayati Raj's Water Management Prowess at India Water Week
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Panchayati Raj ministry will showcase India's best practices in water management from various gram panchayats during India Water Week, scheduled from September 17-20 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The event's theme, 'Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management,' underscores the ministry's commitment to sustainable water practices in rural India.

The Panchayati Raj ministry has been actively promoting 'water-sufficient villages' as part of its Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs). This involves creating targeted panchayat development plans by pooling resources for effective water management, including conservation, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge.

Showcase highlights include practical and innovative water management solutions such as Uttarakhand's Kothar gram panchayat's mountain base water tank and Manipur's Keinou gram panchayat's Water ATM kiosks. The exhibition will also feature community-driven efforts in water management from panchayats in Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024