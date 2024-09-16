Mystery Animal Attack in Mahasi: Conflicting Claims and Community Fear
A 12-year-old boy was severely injured in Mahasi, Uttar Pradesh, in an attack initially attributed to a man-eating wolf. However, the Forest Department refuted this claim, suggesting another animal was responsible. The region has seen increased human-wildlife conflicts, prompting a campaign to capture the remaining wolf terrorizing villages.
- Country:
- India
A 12-year-old boy was severely injured in another attack in Mahasi, Uttar Pradesh, escalating fears in a region plagued by recent wolf attacks. Local villagers claim a man-eating wolf was responsible, yet the Forest Department argues another animal might have been involved.
Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh stated that no wolf tracks were found at the scene, casting doubt on the villagers' claims. He emphasized that wolves typically do not climb roofs, where the attack took place, suggesting the involvement of a different predator.
Community outrage intensified after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the area, during which he reassured families and announced that shooting the wolves would be a last resort. Authorities have captured five of the six wolves linked to the attacks, with one remaining at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Inches Towards Significant Police Recruitment: Yogi Adityanath Announces 1 Lakh Jobs
Saints and Service: Yogi Adityanath's Tribute to Aghoracharya Baba Keenaram
Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Intensifies Wolf Search Amid Rising Attacks
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Yogi Adityanath on 'Bulldozer Justice'
Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Intensifies Drone Surveillance Amid Bahraich Wolf Scare