Typhoon Bebinca Ravages Shanghai: Worst in 75 Years
Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai in 75 years, caused massive destruction, with uprooted trees and toppled light poles. The storm led to flight cancellations, suspended ferry operations, and shutdowns, including Shanghai Disneyland. Authorities took emergency measures as the city grappled with the chaos. The storm is now weakening as it moves northwest.
Typhoon Bebinca, the fiercest storm to strike Shanghai in 75 years, wreaked havoc on Monday, paralyzing the bustling metropolis of 25 million residents.
The storm, marking the 13th typhoon to hit China this year, made landfall at 7:30 a.m. in Shanghai's Pudong district, bringing with it winds reaching 42 meters per second.
Bebinca unleashed gales and heavy rain, toppling trees and light poles, and disrupted the city's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors. Emergency response levels were elevated across affected provinces, leading to flight cancellations, suspended train services, and ferry operations.
