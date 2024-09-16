Typhoon Bebinca Ravages Shanghai: Worst in 75 Years

Typhoon Bebinca, the fiercest storm to strike Shanghai in 75 years, wreaked havoc on Monday, paralyzing the bustling metropolis of 25 million residents.

The storm, marking the 13th typhoon to hit China this year, made landfall at 7:30 a.m. in Shanghai's Pudong district, bringing with it winds reaching 42 meters per second.

Bebinca unleashed gales and heavy rain, toppling trees and light poles, and disrupted the city's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors. Emergency response levels were elevated across affected provinces, leading to flight cancellations, suspended train services, and ferry operations.

