Tragedy in Kendrapara: Man Killed by Saltwater Crocodile

A 58-year-old buffalo grazer was fatally attacked by a saltwater crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, according to a forest official.

The victim, named Ajambar Nayak, hailed from the village of Ichhapur near Bhitarkanika National Park. He was attacked while crossing a creek with buffaloes.

Nayak's mutilated body was discovered on the bank of the Kharasrota River. His family will receive Rs 6 lakh from the government's compensation scheme for victims of wild animal attacks.

The incident underscores the increasing man-animal conflict in the area, which has seen nine human fatalities due to crocodile attacks in the past year. Experts note that such conflicts often peak during the monsoon and winter, coinciding with the crocodile nesting season. The population of saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanika has grown from 96 in 1975 to 1,811 in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)