Deadly Flooding Devastates Central Europe Amid Record Rainfall

Exceptionally heavy rainfall in Central Europe has caused deadly flooding, with new deaths reported in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania. The floods have impacted Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary as well. Authorities are evacuating residents, providing aid, and declaring emergency measures to manage the crisis.

Exceptionally heavy rainfall pounding Central Europe has prompted deadly flooding in the region, with four new deaths reported Monday in Poland and one each in the Czech Republic and Romania.

The flooding has impacted Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania as a low-pressure system crossing the region has unleashed record-high rains for days. The rains are expected to affect Slovakia and Hungary later in the week. To date, 14 people have been reported killed, including seven in Romania, five in Poland, and one each in the Czech Republic and Austria. In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk held an emergency meeting and declared a disaster in flooded areas to facilitate evacuation and rescues, promising immediate payouts to victims.

The flooding in Poland has burst dams and embankments, receding waters have left streets covered in debris and mud, and made it necessary to evacuate about 40 patients from a hospital in Nysa. Schools and offices in affected areas were closed, and essentials were being delivered by trucks. Polish cities, including Warsaw, are calling for food donations for flood survivors. Experts warned of flood threats due to the cresting Oder River in Opole and Wroclaw.

Firefighters in southwestern Poland reported victims, including a surgeon whose body was found in Nysa. In the Czech Republic, police noted one drowning death in the northeast, along with seven missing people. Romanian authorities reported another death, bringing the total to seven.

Czech authorities declared an emergency in two regions, where thousands have evacuated as military helicopters assist rescuers. Prime Minister Petr Fiala visited the hard-hit town of Jesenik. In Hungary, the mayor of Budapest warned residents of an imminent flood, with sandbags prepared to bolster defences. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán canceled his foreign engagements to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

