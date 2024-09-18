RMZ Corporation Secures Major Lease with Chevron for Bengaluru Tech Hub

Realty firm RMZ Corporation has secured a major lease agreement, providing around 3 lakh square feet of commercial space in Bengaluru to Chevron Global Technology & Services.

In a statement released Wednesday, RMZ announced its partnership with Chevron Global Technology & Services Pvt Ltd for establishing the USD 1 billion Chevron Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center, known as ENGINE, within RMZ's Ecoworld 30-series project.

This lease agreement includes provisions for potential expansion, reflecting the growing demand for sophisticated, tech-enabled workspaces in India. Thirumal Govindraj, CEO of RMZ Office and RMZ NXT, highlighted that India is emerging as a hotspot for GCC expansion, driven by both established and new enterprises seeking advanced infrastructure.

Akshay Sahni, Country Head at Chevron India, emphasized that ENGINE will enhance local talent to support global operations, tackling today's energy challenges and developing future energy solutions.

RMZ Corporation, headquartered in Bengaluru, is one of India's largest family-owned alternative asset owners, focusing on real estate and infrastructure projects, including premium office spaces, industrial & logistics, hospitality, luxury living, mixed-use developments, and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)