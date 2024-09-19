Emergency Evacuation in Emilia-Romagna After Severe Flooding
Around a thousand residents in Emilia-Romagna, northern Italy, were evacuated due to torrential rains and flooding. Local media report three provinces were affected: Ravenna, Bologna, and Faenza. The extreme weather led to train suspensions, school closures, and advisories to avoid travel. Recovery efforts are ongoing.
Approximately a thousand residents in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna were evacuated Thursday following torrential rains and severe flooding, according to local media reports.
Floodwaters inundated parts of Ravenna, Bologna, and Faenza, prompting local mayors to instruct residents to either move to upper floors or evacuate their homes entirely.
At least 800 people in Ravenna and nearly 200 in Bologna spent the night in shelters, schools, and sports centers as rivers overflowed their banks. Train services were suspended, and schools were closed across affected areas, with residents advised to avoid travel and work from home where possible.
