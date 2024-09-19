Left Menu

Emergency Evacuation in Emilia-Romagna After Severe Flooding

Around a thousand residents in Emilia-Romagna, northern Italy, were evacuated due to torrential rains and flooding. Local media report three provinces were affected: Ravenna, Bologna, and Faenza. The extreme weather led to train suspensions, school closures, and advisories to avoid travel. Recovery efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:52 IST
Emergency Evacuation in Emilia-Romagna After Severe Flooding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Approximately a thousand residents in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna were evacuated Thursday following torrential rains and severe flooding, according to local media reports.

Floodwaters inundated parts of Ravenna, Bologna, and Faenza, prompting local mayors to instruct residents to either move to upper floors or evacuate their homes entirely.

At least 800 people in Ravenna and nearly 200 in Bologna spent the night in shelters, schools, and sports centers as rivers overflowed their banks. Train services were suspended, and schools were closed across affected areas, with residents advised to avoid travel and work from home where possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024