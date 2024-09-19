Left Menu

High-Tension Wire Snaps, Over a Dozen Injured by Electric Shock in Kannauj

Over a dozen people were injured by electric shocks when a high-tension wire snapped and fell on rooftops in Gursahayganj. The 11,000-volt wire caused a surge of electricity that affected the surrounding area. Two people sustained severe injuries but have been discharged from the hospital. The incident led to chaos and a power outage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:41 IST
High-Tension Wire Snaps, Over a Dozen Injured by Electric Shock in Kannauj
  • Country:
  • India

Over a dozen people suffered electric shocks after a high-tension wire in the Gursahayganj police area snapped, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the 11,000-volt wire fell onto the rooftops of homes in the Simant Nagar locality, causing a surge of electricity to spread throughout the area, they said.

Kannauj city's Police Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said, ''Over a dozen individuals were affected by electric shocks, with two sustaining severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital but have since been discharged. This incident occurred due to the falling of the high-tension line.'' According to local residents, chaos ensued in the neighbourhood following the accident and the power supply was cut off after the electricity department was alerted about the wire snapping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024