High-Tension Wire Snaps, Over a Dozen Injured by Electric Shock in Kannauj
Over a dozen people were injured by electric shocks when a high-tension wire snapped and fell on rooftops in Gursahayganj. The 11,000-volt wire caused a surge of electricity that affected the surrounding area. Two people sustained severe injuries but have been discharged from the hospital. The incident led to chaos and a power outage.
- Country:
- India
Over a dozen people suffered electric shocks after a high-tension wire in the Gursahayganj police area snapped, officials said on Thursday.
The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the 11,000-volt wire fell onto the rooftops of homes in the Simant Nagar locality, causing a surge of electricity to spread throughout the area, they said.
Kannauj city's Police Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said, ''Over a dozen individuals were affected by electric shocks, with two sustaining severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital but have since been discharged. This incident occurred due to the falling of the high-tension line.'' According to local residents, chaos ensued in the neighbourhood following the accident and the power supply was cut off after the electricity department was alerted about the wire snapping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Tourism Continues Recovery, Contributing $11.6 Billion to NZ Economy
Ebix Inc. Emerges Stronger Post Chapter 11 Restructuring
Flipkart to Create 1 Lakh Festive Season Jobs, Adds 11 Fulfillment Centers
Delhi court to pass order on MP Engineer Rashid's bail plea in terror-funding case on September 11.
Indian Super League Announces New Rule Changes Ahead of 11th Season