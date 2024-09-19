Left Menu

Neglect Leaves West Delhi in Dire Straits

Lt Governor VK Saxena highlighted the deplorable conditions in West Delhi, attributing the blame to the Delhi government's neglect. During an inspection, Saxena noted the area's dilapidated infrastructure and appealed to the chief minister to address these long-standing issues urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:18 IST
Neglect Leaves West Delhi in Dire Straits
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor VK Saxena condemned the dire state of West Delhi, attributing the hardships faced by residents to the 'neglect and apathy' of the Delhi government.

In a post on X following his inspection, Saxena described roads submerged in potholes and sewer water, overflowing drains, and rotting garbage as indicative of severe administrative failures.

Saxena appealed to the chief minister for immediate action, stressing that the conditions have left daily-wage laborers, street vendors, and children in unbearable circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024