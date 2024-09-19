Neglect Leaves West Delhi in Dire Straits
Lt Governor VK Saxena highlighted the deplorable conditions in West Delhi, attributing the blame to the Delhi government's neglect. During an inspection, Saxena noted the area's dilapidated infrastructure and appealed to the chief minister to address these long-standing issues urgently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Lt Governor VK Saxena condemned the dire state of West Delhi, attributing the hardships faced by residents to the 'neglect and apathy' of the Delhi government.
In a post on X following his inspection, Saxena described roads submerged in potholes and sewer water, overflowing drains, and rotting garbage as indicative of severe administrative failures.
Saxena appealed to the chief minister for immediate action, stressing that the conditions have left daily-wage laborers, street vendors, and children in unbearable circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank Allocates $65 Million for Serbia's Railway Infrastructure Modernization
Yogi Adityanath Announces Major Football Infrastructure Boost in Uttar Pradesh
IFC and Jamaica Sign MOU to Boost Infrastructure Development with $2 Billion in PPP Projects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's USA Visit Yields Rs. 1,500 Crore Investment
Sharad Pawar Advocates Post-Election Decision on MVA's Chief Ministerial Candidate