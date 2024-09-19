Neglect Leaves West Delhi in Dire Straits

Lt Governor VK Saxena condemned the dire state of West Delhi, attributing the hardships faced by residents to the 'neglect and apathy' of the Delhi government.

In a post on X following his inspection, Saxena described roads submerged in potholes and sewer water, overflowing drains, and rotting garbage as indicative of severe administrative failures.

Saxena appealed to the chief minister for immediate action, stressing that the conditions have left daily-wage laborers, street vendors, and children in unbearable circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)