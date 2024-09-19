Delhi PWD To Deploy 200 Smog Guns For Winter Pollution Control
Delhi PWD plans to deploy 200 smog guns to control dust pollution in anticipation of worsening air quality during the upcoming winter season. The Graded Response Action Plan and Commission for Air Quality Management have also taken steps to mitigate pollution, including restrictions on polluting buses entering Delhi.
Delhi PWD is set to deploy 200 smog guns to combat dust pollution in the national capital ahead of the anticipated worsening air quality during the impending winter season, officials disclosed on Thursday.
The smog guns are scheduled to be operational from October to February 2025, with a single shift planned for October and February, and three shifts for November, December, and January, according to the officials.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is already in place, and the Commission for Air Quality Management has stipulated that polluting buses from NCR states will be barred from entering Delhi if the city's air quality index (AQI) escalates to Stage III, marked as 'Severe' (AQI between 401 and 450).
