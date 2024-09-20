Left Menu

Tensions Rise as CM Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC for 'Man-Made Flood'

With South Bengal still under flood distress, the Met office is monitoring a potential low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal around September 23. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of creating a 'man-made flood' by releasing water from dams, as the government provides relief to affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:40 IST
Tensions Rise as CM Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC for 'Man-Made Flood'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With South Bengal still grappling with floods, the Meteorological Department announced on Friday that it is closely monitoring a potential low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal expected around September 23.

A cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea is likely to develop into this low-pressure system, weather officials confirmed, highlighting the necessity of tracking its movement.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government is actively supporting thousands affected in Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, and the 24 Parganas districts.

Blaming the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for exacerbating flood conditions by releasing water from Maithon and Panchet dams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested a conspiracy behind the crisis.

Banerjee, during her visit to flood-stricken areas like Panskura in Paschim Medinipur, warned of severing ties with the DVC. She described the flooding in South Bengal as a 'man-made flood,' attributing it to the DVC's release of 550,000 cusecs of water this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024