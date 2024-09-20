Tensions Rise as CM Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC for 'Man-Made Flood'

With South Bengal still grappling with floods, the Meteorological Department announced on Friday that it is closely monitoring a potential low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal expected around September 23.

A cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea is likely to develop into this low-pressure system, weather officials confirmed, highlighting the necessity of tracking its movement.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government is actively supporting thousands affected in Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, and the 24 Parganas districts.

Blaming the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for exacerbating flood conditions by releasing water from Maithon and Panchet dams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested a conspiracy behind the crisis.

Banerjee, during her visit to flood-stricken areas like Panskura in Paschim Medinipur, warned of severing ties with the DVC. She described the flooding in South Bengal as a 'man-made flood,' attributing it to the DVC's release of 550,000 cusecs of water this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)