Tensions Rise as CM Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC for 'Man-Made Flood'
With South Bengal still under flood distress, the Met office is monitoring a potential low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal around September 23. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of creating a 'man-made flood' by releasing water from dams, as the government provides relief to affected districts.
- Country:
- India
With South Bengal still grappling with floods, the Meteorological Department announced on Friday that it is closely monitoring a potential low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal expected around September 23.
A cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea is likely to develop into this low-pressure system, weather officials confirmed, highlighting the necessity of tracking its movement.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government is actively supporting thousands affected in Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, and the 24 Parganas districts.
Blaming the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for exacerbating flood conditions by releasing water from Maithon and Panchet dams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested a conspiracy behind the crisis.
Banerjee, during her visit to flood-stricken areas like Panskura in Paschim Medinipur, warned of severing ties with the DVC. She described the flooding in South Bengal as a 'man-made flood,' attributing it to the DVC's release of 550,000 cusecs of water this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Challenges Mamata Banerjee to Resign Over Kolkata Rape Case
BJP Demands Probe Against Mamata Banerjee Over Trainee Doctor’s Murder
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Women's Safety
Governor Ananda Bose Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee Over Aparajita Bill, Lapses
BJP Demands Immediate Resignation of Mamata Banerjee Over Kolkata Medic Case