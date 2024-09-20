Delhi's Fight Against Air Pollution: LG Saxena's New Initiatives

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has instructed authorities to install anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings above seven storeys and to explore their placement on foot over bridges as part of comprehensive measures to combat air pollution ahead of winter when the city's Air Quality Index is expected to worsen.

In a review meeting that involved officials from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Municipal Corporation (MCD), and various senior departments, Saxena emphasized both immediate and long-term concerns. He advised against waiting for AQI levels to drop drastically before initiating winter preparations.

Saxena noted that while the monsoon had temporarily improved air quality, vehicular emissions and road dust still pushed PM10 and PM2.5 levels higher. He criticized the poor state of industrial areas and low occupancy rates of DTC buses, urging the rationalisation of bus routes and improved efficiency. Weekly progress reports will be submitted to the LG Secretariat for effective oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)