Indore Gears Up for 'No Car Day': A Step Towards Cleaner Air

The commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, will observe 'no car day' on September 22. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has called on residents to opt for environment-friendly transport to make the event successful.

In the previous year, 'no car day' led to 12% of cars being off the roads, resulting in savings of 80,000 liters of fuel and a reduction in sulphur monoxide emissions by 5.5%, along with an 18% decrease in overall air pollution, according to the Mayor.

Bhargava encouraged residents to use cycles, e-rickshaws, and public transportation for the day. As of January 2023, Indore had 21,16,300 registered vehicles, including 3,38,353 cars. Every day, approximately 400,000 cars, including those from outside, ply in the city, said officials.

A study by Clean Air Catalyst, a global alliance working to improve air quality, indicated that vehicular pollution and road dust contribute to 70% of the city's deteriorating air quality. Senior scientist Dr. Prakash Doraiswamy emphasized that initiatives like 'no car day' present an opportunity to adopt alternative transport modes, thereby reducing air pollution.

Indore has been recognized as India's cleanest city for several consecutive years in the Union Government's Swachh Survekshan.

