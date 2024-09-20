Left Menu

Indore Gears Up for 'No Car Day': A Step Towards Cleaner Air

Indore will observe 'no car day' on September 22, urging citizens to use environment-friendly transport modes. Last year's initiative saw a reduction in fuel consumption and air pollution. With over 21 lakh registered vehicles, the city aims to combat vehicular pollution, which is a significant contributor to poor air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:05 IST
Indore Gears Up for 'No Car Day': A Step Towards Cleaner Air
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, will observe 'no car day' on September 22. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has called on residents to opt for environment-friendly transport to make the event successful.

In the previous year, 'no car day' led to 12% of cars being off the roads, resulting in savings of 80,000 liters of fuel and a reduction in sulphur monoxide emissions by 5.5%, along with an 18% decrease in overall air pollution, according to the Mayor.

Bhargava encouraged residents to use cycles, e-rickshaws, and public transportation for the day. As of January 2023, Indore had 21,16,300 registered vehicles, including 3,38,353 cars. Every day, approximately 400,000 cars, including those from outside, ply in the city, said officials.

A study by Clean Air Catalyst, a global alliance working to improve air quality, indicated that vehicular pollution and road dust contribute to 70% of the city's deteriorating air quality. Senior scientist Dr. Prakash Doraiswamy emphasized that initiatives like 'no car day' present an opportunity to adopt alternative transport modes, thereby reducing air pollution.

Indore has been recognized as India's cleanest city for several consecutive years in the Union Government's Swachh Survekshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024