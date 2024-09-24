Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Encounters in Odisha's Mayurbhanj District

Two people, including a woman, were killed by elephants in separate incidents in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The victims, identified as Raghunath Hembram and Sakra Hembram, were attacked in their respective villages. Three others were injured and taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons, including a woman, were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The deceased individuals were Raghunath Hembram, aged 45, and Sakra Hembram, aged 60, as identified by a senior officer from Moroda Police Station.

Raghunath tragically lost his life while sleeping in his home in Sonpuria village. Meanwhile, Sakra, a tribal woman, was fatally trampled while cleaning her house in Ulidihi on Tuesday morning. Three injured individuals were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, as confirmed by Forest Range Officer Ghanashyam Singh. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, and police have registered two cases of unnatural death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

