Colonial Legacies: Invisible Barriers of Europe's Socio-Economic Landscape

An EU-wide report has emphasized that racial disparities in European nations cannot be addressed without acknowledging the legacies of colonialism and slavery. Released by the European Network Against Racism, the 'Europe's Original Sin' report scrutinizes the historic practices of six former colonial powers—Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain—and their enduring impacts today.

The report details how the policies of these nations historically excluded racialized groups, contributing to their economic disadvantage. For instance, by the late 18th century, slavery constituted 5.2% of the Netherlands' GDP, while Portugal had trafficked nearly 6 million Africans, reshaping its economy.

The report calls for compulsory anti-racism training for financial institutions and policy designers, underlining that understanding colonial legacies is crucial for rectifying historical injustices. Additional recommendations include reparations and educational reforms to raise awareness of colonial histories. As the issue of reparations gains momentum, the report suggests a direct link between current economic conditions and past exploitation.

