Fiery Encounter: Car Ignites on Mahipalpur Flyover

A car caught fire on Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, prompting swift action from local authorities. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received by Vasant Kunj South police station regarding the incident. However, the car's owner was not found at the location.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a technical malfunction. The flames were promptly extinguished by a fire tender, ensuring no further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)