Fiery Encounter: Car Ignites on Mahipalpur Flyover
A car caught fire on Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi on Wednesday. No casualties were reported. A PCR call was received by Vasant Kunj South police station, but the owner was not present at the scene. The fire was due to a technical glitch and extinguished by a fire tender.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A car caught fire on Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, prompting swift action from local authorities. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received by Vasant Kunj South police station regarding the incident. However, the car's owner was not found at the location.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a technical malfunction. The flames were promptly extinguished by a fire tender, ensuring no further damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
