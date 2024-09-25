Assam CM Shares Insights on Urban Governance with Telangana Delegation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday engaged with a delegation of corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Telangana, as part of a study tour focused on urban governance.

The chief minister discussed various civic issues, highlighting Guwahati's approaches to managing legacy wastes, civic amenities, and solid waste management.

Corporators from BJP, Congress, and BRS learned valuable lessons from Guwahati's municipal practices, the official release noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)