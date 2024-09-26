Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Risks of Heavy Rains

A tragic drowning incident occurred in suburban Andheri on Wednesday night, attributed to heavy rains. A 45-year-old woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, lost her life around 9.20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East.

Local authorities, including the police and fire brigade, responded to the emergency. Despite their swift action, Gaikwad was declared dead upon arrival at Cooper Hospital.

The incident underscores the dangers posed by monsoon rains and the importance of effective municipal response plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)