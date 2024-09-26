Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Risks of Heavy Rains
A 45-year-old woman named Vimal Anil Gaikwad drowned in an overflowing nullah due to heavy rains in Andheri. The tragedy occurred near gate no. 8 of MIDC. Despite efforts from local police and fire brigade, she was declared dead at Cooper Hospital.
Updated: 26-09-2024 00:58 IST
India
- India
A tragic drowning incident occurred in suburban Andheri on Wednesday night, attributed to heavy rains. A 45-year-old woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, lost her life around 9.20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East.
Local authorities, including the police and fire brigade, responded to the emergency. Despite their swift action, Gaikwad was declared dead upon arrival at Cooper Hospital.
The incident underscores the dangers posed by monsoon rains and the importance of effective municipal response plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
