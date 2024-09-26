Left Menu

Tragic Loss During Jivitputrika Vrat: 46 Drown in Bihar's Flooded Waters

At least 46 people, primarily children, drowned during the Hindu festival Jivitputrika Vrat in Bihar, India, amidst swollen rivers and ponds from recent floods. The state government has announced compensation for the bereaved families.

Updated: 26-09-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 46 people, most of them children, have drowned while participating in the Hindu festival Jivitputrika Vrat in Bihar, India. This tragic incident occurred amidst swollen rivers and ponds due to recent flooding, reported the disaster management department on Thursday.

The fatalities included 37 children and seven women who drowned on Wednesday across 15 districts in the eastern state. Local media indicated that heavy rains had led to the flooding of rivers and ponds, making them perilous for the festival activities.

As a measure of support, the state government announced a compensation of 400,000 rupees ($4,784) for each bereaved family. This year's Jivitputrika Vrat saw devotees fasting and offering prayers for their children's wellbeing, which tragically turned fatal for many families.

