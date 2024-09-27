China's New Nuclear Submarine Sinks During Construction

Satellite imagery revealed that China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine, the Zhou-class, sank while being constructed at a pier, according to a senior US defense official.

The submarine likely sank between May and June, as images from that period showed cranes, typically used for lifting vessels, positioned to recover it from the riverbed. The official, who wished to remain anonymous, shared these details amid China's aggressive naval fleet expansion, which the US views as a major security threat. The Chinese Embassy in Washington stated it was unaware of the incident and had no information to share.

The US official noted that it was not surprising China's navy would keep the incident under wraps. The current status of the submarine remains unknown. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sinking.

