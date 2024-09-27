Left Menu

China's New Nuclear Submarine Sinks During Construction

China's latest nuclear-powered attack submarine, the Zhou-class, sank alongside a pier while under construction. Satellite imagery revealed its loss between May and June. The incident underscores China's rapid naval expansion and is a significant concern for US security. China's current knowledge and response remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:08 IST
China's New Nuclear Submarine Sinks During Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Satellite imagery revealed that China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine, the Zhou-class, sank while being constructed at a pier, according to a senior US defense official.

The submarine likely sank between May and June, as images from that period showed cranes, typically used for lifting vessels, positioned to recover it from the riverbed. The official, who wished to remain anonymous, shared these details amid China's aggressive naval fleet expansion, which the US views as a major security threat. The Chinese Embassy in Washington stated it was unaware of the incident and had no information to share.

The US official noted that it was not surprising China's navy would keep the incident under wraps. The current status of the submarine remains unknown. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024