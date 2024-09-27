Tragic Drone Attack Hits Southern Izmail

A Russian drone attack on the southern town of Izmail killed three people and injured 11, including a child, authorities in the region of Odesa said on Friday.

The 'large-scale terror attack' in the early hours of Friday also caused several fires besides damaging homes, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Local officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

