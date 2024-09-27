Left Menu

Tragic Drone Attack Hits Southern Izmail

A drone attack in the southern town of Izmail, Russia, resulted in three deaths and 11 injuries, including a child. The attack led to several fires and residential damage, as confirmed by Odesa regional governor, Oleh Kiper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:58 IST
Tragic Drone Attack Hits Southern Izmail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on the southern town of Izmail killed three people and injured 11, including a child, authorities in the region of Odesa said on Friday.

The 'large-scale terror attack' in the early hours of Friday also caused several fires besides damaging homes, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Local officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024