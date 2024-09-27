Tragedy in West Sumatra: Illegal Gold Mine Collapse Claims 15 Lives

At least 15 people are dead following the collapse of an illegal gold mine in West Sumatra, Indonesia, an official confirmed on Friday. The catastrophic event was triggered by a landslide caused by heavy rains.

The head of the provincial disaster agency, Irwan Efendi, stated the site is so remote that rescuers must trek over eight hours to reach it. "The victims are residents who manually mine for gold," he said.

Authorities estimate 25 people were inside the mine when the collapse occurred. Among them, 15 are confirmed dead, three have been injured, and seven remain missing. Both police and military personnel have initiated a search and recovery operation.

