Bhumika Group Expands Footprint in Gurugram with New Commercial Project
Realty firm Bhumika Group has announced a new commercial project in Gurugram, focused on retail spaces and estimated to generate Rs 300 crore. This marks the group's entry into the Gurugram market, further expanding their presence in the NCR region. The project is in partnership with the landowner.
Realty firm Bhumika Group has unveiled plans for a significant commercial project in Gurugram. The project, primarily focused on retail spaces, is expected to generate around Rs 300 crore in revenue.
Bhumika Group, known for developing a large mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and ongoing retail projects in Faridabad, has secured a 1-acre land parcel on MG Road, Gurugram, for this new development.
This strategic acquisition marks Bhumika Group's official entry into the Gurugram market and strengthens its footprint in the NCR region, as highlighted by Managing Director Uddhav Poddar.
