India Water Sustainability Forum Highlights Crucial Role of CSR in Water Conservation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The India Water Sustainability Forum convened leading CSR and ESG heads to discuss critical water issues. Organized by SoulAce at the Jio World Convention Centre on September 10, 2024, the forum addressed innovative water conservation projects, watershed management, and climate resilience.

Discussions highlighted the intersection of corporate social responsibility and sustainable water management. Speakers emphasized that water sustainability is not just an environmental concern but a business imperative, key for long-term growth and community development.

Panel discussions and expert sessions shed light on innovative approaches, the role of governmental-industrial collaboration, and the need for systems thinking in water conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)