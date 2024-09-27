Left Menu

India Water Sustainability Forum Highlights Crucial Role of CSR in Water Conservation

The India Water Sustainability Forum in Mumbai brought together CSR and ESG leaders to address India's water resource challenges. Organized by SoulAce, discussions covered innovative water projects, watershed management, and climate resilience. The event emphasized the importance of corporate involvement in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:03 IST
India Water Sustainability Forum Highlights Crucial Role of CSR in Water Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The India Water Sustainability Forum convened leading CSR and ESG heads to discuss critical water issues. Organized by SoulAce at the Jio World Convention Centre on September 10, 2024, the forum addressed innovative water conservation projects, watershed management, and climate resilience.

Discussions highlighted the intersection of corporate social responsibility and sustainable water management. Speakers emphasized that water sustainability is not just an environmental concern but a business imperative, key for long-term growth and community development.

Panel discussions and expert sessions shed light on innovative approaches, the role of governmental-industrial collaboration, and the need for systems thinking in water conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024