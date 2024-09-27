Hurricane Helene Wreaks Havoc: A Category 1 Threat Across Southeastern US
Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm, caused widespread devastation across the southeastern US. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, resulting in at least three fatalities. It triggered emergency declarations, left millions without power, and prompted flash flood warnings up to North Carolina.
- Country:
- United States
Hurricane Helene weakened to a Category 1 hurricane early Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), as reported by the National Hurricane Center.
The storm journeyed north from Florida to Georgia, approximately 100 miles from Augusta and 40 miles from Macon, moving at around 30 mph (48 kph), stated the hurricane center's 4 am update from Miami.
The storm initially made landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, forecasters warned of a potentially "nightmare" storm surge, dangerous winds, and rain sweeping across the southeastern US. At least three storm-related fatalities have been reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Emergency Medical Response Amid Young Doctors' Strike
Hurricane Francine Batters Louisiana: Evacuations and Power Outages Follow
South Korea Declares Special Medical Emergency Amid Doctors' Strike
Madhya Pradesh CM Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Torrential Rains
CM Yadav Leads Emergency Response Amidst Torrential Rains in Madhya Pradesh