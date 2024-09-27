Hurricane Helene Wreaks Havoc: A Category 1 Threat Across Southeastern US

Hurricane Helene weakened to a Category 1 hurricane early Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), as reported by the National Hurricane Center.

The storm journeyed north from Florida to Georgia, approximately 100 miles from Augusta and 40 miles from Macon, moving at around 30 mph (48 kph), stated the hurricane center's 4 am update from Miami.

The storm initially made landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, forecasters warned of a potentially "nightmare" storm surge, dangerous winds, and rain sweeping across the southeastern US. At least three storm-related fatalities have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)