IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Flash Floods in Bihar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar, warning of a flash flood risk in 13 districts. The Disaster Management Department has issued alerts and initiated preventive measures. Nearly 13.5 lakh people are affected by floods and relocated to relief camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:43 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar on Friday, warning that 13 districts face a low to moderate risk of flash floods over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain is predicted in districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Bhojpur. These areas are at risk of flash floods within the next day, the Met Department cautioned.

In response to the forecast, the Disaster Management Department (DMD) has instructed district administrations to stay alert and implement preventive measures. Affected areas are seeing evacuations, with many residents moved to relief camps as around 12 districts along the Ganga, including Buxar, Bhojpur, and Saran, encounter flood-like conditions due to torrential rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

