Maharashtra Mobilizes Swift Tourist Evacuations Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, over 500 tourists from Maharashtra have been evacuated, with arrangements for special flights and accommodations. Six tourists were among the 26 victims. The government is assisting the return of tourists, coordinating with airlines, and addressing logistics and connectivity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:40 IST
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, over 500 tourists from Maharashtra have made their way back to the state, confirmed officials on Thursday evening. Arrangements are underway for an additional 232 tourists to return by a special flight on Friday.

The tragic attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including six tourists from Maharashtra. The Chief Minister's Office stated that special flights have been arranged via IndiGo and Air India to bring the stranded tourists home, with 184 already having arrived in Mumbai.

In response to numerous accommodation requests from stranded tourists, stay arrangements have been made in Jammu for a group from Amravati. The government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is closely coordinating logistics to ensure the safe return of all tourists, including potential additional flights or trains as needed.

