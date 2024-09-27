National Capital Sees Maximum Temperature of 34.2°C, Satisfactory AQI Level
On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'satisfactory' category at 80. The minimum temperature noted was 27.7 degrees Celsius, while humidity stood at 62 percent. A partly cloudy sky with light showers is expected on Saturday.
The national capital experienced a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) maintaining a 'satisfactory' level of 80, according to authorities.
The India Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, and noted that humidity levels reached 62% by 5.30 PM. The maximum temperature was just 0.1 degree below normal.
Forecasts predict a partly cloudy sky and light showers on Saturday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
