National Capital Sees Maximum Temperature of 34.2°C, Satisfactory AQI Level

The national capital experienced a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) maintaining a 'satisfactory' level of 80, according to authorities.

The India Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, and noted that humidity levels reached 62% by 5.30 PM. The maximum temperature was just 0.1 degree below normal.

Forecasts predict a partly cloudy sky and light showers on Saturday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)