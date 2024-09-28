Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Nepal

Incessant rainfall has triggered severe floods and landslides in Nepal, claiming the lives of at least 66 individuals and leaving 60 others injured, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Since Thursday, parts of Nepal have been deluged with rain, prompting disaster authorities to issue warnings of flash floods. Nepal Police Deputy Spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari revealed that 34 fatalities occurred in the Kathmandu Valley alone. Furthermore, 79 people remain unaccounted for across the nation, with 16 missing in the Kathmandu Valley.

Acting Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh convened an emergency meeting with key ministers and security chiefs to expedite search and rescue missions. The government has also mandated a three-day closure of schools and suspended ongoing exams. Efforts continue to restore normalcy, with around 3,000 security personnel deployed for rescue operations.

