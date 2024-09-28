Left Menu

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Nepal

Incessant rainfall has led to devastating floods and landslides in Nepal, killing at least 66 people and injuring another 60. The disaster has blocked major highways, cut off power, and submerged houses. The government has launched extensive rescue operations and ordered the closure of schools for three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:08 IST
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Incessant rainfall has triggered severe floods and landslides in Nepal, claiming the lives of at least 66 individuals and leaving 60 others injured, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Since Thursday, parts of Nepal have been deluged with rain, prompting disaster authorities to issue warnings of flash floods. Nepal Police Deputy Spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari revealed that 34 fatalities occurred in the Kathmandu Valley alone. Furthermore, 79 people remain unaccounted for across the nation, with 16 missing in the Kathmandu Valley.

Acting Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh convened an emergency meeting with key ministers and security chiefs to expedite search and rescue missions. The government has also mandated a three-day closure of schools and suspended ongoing exams. Efforts continue to restore normalcy, with around 3,000 security personnel deployed for rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024