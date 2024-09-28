Chaos Erupts in Malda as Flood Victims Loot Relief Materials

Chaos erupted in Malda's flood-affected districts as residents looted relief materials moments after Senior Minister Firhad Hakim departed from his visit to the Manikchak area. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing the crowd through Hakim's mobile phone, assured them of state assistance and criticized the central government's role in the flood crisis.

Following Hakim's departure, disorder ensued, leading to a mob encircling the relief truck near Bhutni Bridge and forcefully unloading sacks of supplies. Volunteers were seen throwing relief sacks into the crowd amid the commotion.

Chief Minister Banerjee, highlighting the worsening flood conditions in areas like Bhutani and Gopalpur, noted that continuous rain had exacerbated the Ganges' water levels. She instructed local authorities to manage the crisis and cautioned residents against entering the swollen rivers. The district administration also reported three missing persons in the past 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)