Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune District Leaves Two Feared Dead

A helicopter crash in Maharashtra's Pune district has left two people feared dead, according to police reports.

The tragic incident took place in the hilly terrain of Bavdhan at approximately 6.45 am, said officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad police department.

Details about whether the helicopter was privately owned or government-operated remain unknown due to intense flames at the crash site. Senior Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of the Hinjewadi police station confirmed the tragic update.

(With inputs from agencies.)