Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune District Leaves Two Feared Dead

A helicopter crash in Pune's Bavdhan area has left two people feared dead. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning. It remains unclear whether the helicopter was a private or government aircraft as it was engulfed in flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-10-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 08:56 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune District Leaves Two Feared Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A helicopter crash in Maharashtra's Pune district has left two people feared dead, according to police reports.

The tragic incident took place in the hilly terrain of Bavdhan at approximately 6.45 am, said officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad police department.

Details about whether the helicopter was privately owned or government-operated remain unknown due to intense flames at the crash site. Senior Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of the Hinjewadi police station confirmed the tragic update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024