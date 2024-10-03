Parrot Pandemonium: Argentine Town Under Siege

The town of Hilario Ascasubi, nestled near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast, is facing an unusual crisis — a parrot invasion.

Biologists attribute the influx of these green-yellow-red birds to deforestation in the surrounding hills. The parrots have become a significant nuisance for residents.

Not only do they wreak havoc by biting on the town's electric cables, causing frequent power outages, but their incessant screeching and droppings are becoming intolerable.

