Parrot Pandemonium: Argentine Town Under Siege
The Argentine town of Hilario Ascasubi is experiencing a parrot invasion, with thousands of birds causing power outages and constant noise. Driven by deforestation, the parrots are disrupting daily life for residents by biting electric cables and leaving droppings everywhere.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:32 IST
The town of Hilario Ascasubi, nestled near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast, is facing an unusual crisis — a parrot invasion.
Biologists attribute the influx of these green-yellow-red birds to deforestation in the surrounding hills. The parrots have become a significant nuisance for residents.
Not only do they wreak havoc by biting on the town's electric cables, causing frequent power outages, but their incessant screeching and droppings are becoming intolerable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
