Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Hospital Inferno Leaves Eight Dead
A devastating fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan's Pingtung county has claimed at least eight lives amid Typhoon Krathon's onslaught. The typhoon, which hit the island with fierce winds and rain, has caused significant disruption, as the fire's cause remains under investigation.
A devastating fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan's Pingtung county has claimed at least eight lives. The tragedy unfolded as Typhoon Krathon battered the island with torrential rains and fierce winds, leaving parts of Taiwan in chaos.
The blaze, whose origins are still under investigation, generated deadly smoke. Rescue teams quickly mobilized, evacuating dozens of patients to nearby shelters and extinguishing the flames, with assistance from local soldiers.
The typhoon, packing winds of 126 kph (78 mph), made landfall in Kaohsiung and has forced thousands to evacuate from risk-prone areas. Residents have been advised to remain indoors as the storm passes.
